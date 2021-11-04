Mike Rosenbaum is first candidate to go on air in crowded 2022 governor’s race

Maryland gubernatorial hopeful Mike Rosenbaum is the first in the crowded field to air campaign ads, which will be seen on streaming TV services such as Hulu and YouTube.
The Democrat launched the ad campaign on Wednesday across social media and “connected TV” services that will run for two months at a cost in the “low six figures.”
The ads promote Rosenbaum’s economic development and jobs plan called Transform Maryland. The plan includes improving mass transit, expanding affordable child care and public pre-kindergarten, and enrolling 250,000 Marylanders in job training programs.
In the 30-second ad, Rosenbaum explains the broad outlines of his plan, saying it’s needed because “talent and people across Maryland are systematically locked out of opportunity because of their race, class or gender.” Images of workers in various settings are interspersed with shots of Rosenbaum speaking.
While many of the other gubernatorial candidates of both parties are active in advertising on social media and through email marketing, Rosenbaum is believed to be the first to pay for ads to be served up to television viewers.
Rosenbaum, a founder of two tech companies who lives in Baltimore, is one of nine Democrats actively campaigning for that party’s nomination. There are two Republicans who have filed to run and at least two more who have announced campaigns.
The deadline to file candidacy paperwork is Feb. 22, and the primary election is in June, with early voting from June 16 through 23 and election day voting on June 28.
The candidates are seeking to succeed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is barred from running again due to term limits.