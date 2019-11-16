Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is recovering after a successful double mastectomy at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Friday and will be back on the campaign trail soon, her campaign said.
The widow of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who is running for her husband’s 7th Congressional District seat following his death last month, shared during her campaign announcement this week that she would be undergoing the preventive procedure given family history of breast cancer.
Tucker Cavanagh, her campaign manager, said in a statement that the candidate was recovering with friends and family. He also praised her medical team at Hopkins.
“We are lucky to have a world-class institution like Johns Hopkins here in Baltimore and we are grateful to Dr. Mehrad Habibi, Dr. Gedge Rosson, and the rest of the wonderful Hopkins team that expertly performed Maya’s surgery,” he said. "Most importantly, we are so glad that Maya is healthy and recovering, and she’s looking forward to getting back on the campaign trail in a few weeks.”
Rockeymoore Cummings said she had scheduled her surgery prior to her husband’s death. Her campaign said she will “return to the campaign trail after a short recovery, and is looking forward to continuing her work to end health disparities, especially for Black women, in Congress.”
Rockeymoore Cummings, a public policy consultant, recently stepped down as chair of the Maryland Democratic Party to pursue election. She also is a former candidate for governor of Maryland.
A special primary election to fill the seat her husband had held since the 1990s is scheduled for Feb. 4. Rockeymoore Cummings is one in a crowded field of announced candidates, including Kweisi Mfume, who held the seat before Elijah Cummings.
Latest Politics
The 7th District includes parts of Baltimore and Baltimore and Howard counties.