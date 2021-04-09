Former U.S. attorney teams with Maryland Gov. Hogan to address wave of anti-Asian violence and discrimination

Robert Hur, who stepped down as Maryland’s top federal prosecutor two months ago, will team with Gov. Larry Hogan in an effort aimed at addressing anti-Asian discrimination and violence.
At a Friday afternoon news conference, Hogan was joined by Hur and Yumi Hogan, Maryland’s first lady, to announce a work group to address the problem. Hur will serve as its chair.
Hur said he believes a number of racist incidents go unreported in immigrant and minority communities.
“We want to learn more about that, we want to hear views and perspectives, and in the end, I know the governor is eager for us to develop a set of recommendations,” Hur said.
Anti-Asian hate crime in America’s largest cities increased 145% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.
The first spike occurred in March and April of last year “amidst a rise in COVID cases and negative stereotyping of Asians relating to the pandemic,” the center said.
Women have disproportionately reported such hate crimes compared to men, according to Stop AAPIA Hate, an advocacy group. It said discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders takes various forms, including verbal harassment and workplace treatment, in addition to violence.
Hogan, a second-term Republican, has forcefully spoken out about racism against Asian Americans during the pandemic. His wife is Korean American. The governor told CNN last month that his wife, three daughters and grandchildren have “felt some discrimination personally.”
Hogan called Hur “a strong advocate for justice and for the Asian American community.”
Hur, who is Asian American, participated in a webinar last month by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association on the role government can play to combat attacks on Asian Americans.
Hur announced in February that he was stepping down as U.S. attorney after nearly three years. He was a 2017 appointee of Republican President Donald Trump. He fought violent crime in Baltimore and led criminal cases against former Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh and two Democratic state delegates.
Hur joined the Washington office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Monday, where he focuses on crisis management and white-collar defense.
He told The Baltimore Sun this week that he will work with clients “facing investigations who need to quickly engage on multiple fronts — and sometimes in multiple countries — including regulators, prosecutors, state attorneys general, congressional committees, shareholders, and the media.”
Hur, who has a Stanford law degree, clerked for Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice William H. Rehnquist and Judge Alex Kozinski in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.
A Montgomery County resident, he was formerly an assistant U.S. attorney handling financial and regulatory offenses. Hur also worked two stints at King & Spalding in Washington. During the first, he was co-author of two papers on white-collar crime with Christopher A. Wray, who is now FBI director.
