At Baltimore retreat, national Republicans testing strategies for trying to win back House

U.S. House Republicans gathered for a second day in Baltimore on Friday seeking to test drive their 2020 election strategy, which includes rallying behind the economy and the Second Amendment, and hoping Democrats’ impeachment discussions will excite the GOP base.
Democrats hold a 235-197 House advantage with one independent and two vacancies. The GOP lost its majority in the chamber during the 2018 midterm elections and has been hit by a slew of recent member retirement announcements.
Historically, House majorities are far more likely to flip in midterm elections than in presidential election years.
But House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, speaking to reporters at the Waterfront Marriott in Harbor East, said there were hopeful signs from the 2016 presidential election won by Donald Trump.
“You’ve got 31 [House] districts that Democrats currently sit in that Donald Trump carried. Thirteen of them he carried by more than six points,” McCarthy said. “We only have to win 19 seats to be in the majority.”
Speaking to the GOP members on Thursday night, Trump said he was pleased at the victory in a North Carolina special election on Tuesday of Republican Dan Bishop. But about a dozen House Republicans have announced they are leaving Congress.
“Every two years we’re going to have people retire on both sides,” McCarthy said. “The only retirement I was concerned about was Will Hurd. That’s a tough seat. Will Hurd is an exceptional person.”
Hurd, a Texas Republican, unexpectedly announced over the summer that he would not seek re-election.
McCarthy took issue with a statement by Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke in Thursday night’s debate: “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” O’Rourke said.
McCarthy said the notion of taking Americans’ guns would not play well with voters. “He said he was just going to take them from people,” the GOP leader said.
McCarthy said Democrats were hurting themselves by keeping open the possibility of trying to impeach Trump. The House Judiciary Committee is weighing an impeachment investigation.
“The Democrats are making it an issue and I think it’s the wrong issue for them to even talk about,” McCarthy said.
House Republicans facing potentially challenging races must hope Trump is more popular at election time, said Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.
“Their main priority should be surviving Trump if their district is reasonably competitive and they have a well-funded opponent,” Sabato said.
He said 2020 “will be all about Trump and the Democrat finally chosen to oppose him.”
Speakers on the retreat agenda Friday include Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The sessions were closed to the public although some media access was available.
This story will be updated.