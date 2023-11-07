Baltimore City Council’s redistricting map vetoed; charter amendment proposed to check mayoral power

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

As Baltimore City Council misses its final opportunity to override a mayoral veto on the city’s proposed redistricting plan, Council President Nick Mosby introduced a charter amendment Monday to limit the mayor’s ability to run out the clock on measures approved by the council.

Marvin James, Mayor Brandon Scott’s chief of staff, said Monday evening that the mayor had vetoed the map. Mosby said he learned of the veto minutes after the City Council meeting began and was unable to pull together a veto vote, making the mayor’s map final.

“In no stretch of the imagination is this good governance,” Mosby said. “To open up the City Council meeting and read a letter like that ... this is a lot of time, a lot of attention, a lot of work that’s been put into doing the right thing for the citizens of Baltimore, and I cannot say this is good government.”

Under the council president’s amendment, the mayor would be required to veto measures passed by the City Council and delivered to his office within two weeks. The veto must then be reconsidered within 20 days. If two-thirds of the council vote to override the mayor’s veto, it would be adopted.

In a statement, Mosby said his amendment would give the council the opportunity to override vetoes at regular or special meetings, “removing the restrictions that have hampered the redistricting process.”

The charter as currently written permits the mayor to veto within three weeks of its passage by the City Council. If no regular City Council meeting is held during the 20-day period after the mayor’s objections to a measure are read, the council may reconsider his objections at the next regular meeting after the end of that period.

“A system that gives the mayor more opportunity to run out a clock on the council’s chance to override a potential veto is undermining rather than effective,” Mosby said.

Following the completion of the 2020 census, many Maryland communities approved redistricting plans last year. But Baltimore’s redistricting effort happens on a delayed basis because the city charter does not require the mayor to submit a plan until closer to the city’s next municipal election.

Baltimore’s updated redistricting plan is due February 2024. The city’s primary election will be held May 14, 2024.

Late last month, the City Council adopted an amended redistricted map drafted by Mosby on a narrow 8-6 vote, leaving Scott tasked with determining whether it should be accepted or rejected. If approved, Mosby’s map would have preserved several neighborhoods that would have been divided under Scott’s proposed plan, including Bolton Hill in West Baltimore and Morrell Park in Southwest Baltimore.

The council president’s proposal also would keep the city’s stadium area and a portion of Port Covington in Councilman Eric Costello’s District 11, rather than move them, as Scott had proposed. Clifton Park in East Baltimore would remain in the same district as the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood, as residents requested.

Scott’s plan, submitted to the council for consideration in September, would move the Little Italy and Harbor East neighborhoods east of downtown to new districts in an effort to compensate for population growth in districts 1 and 11. Those changes were also incorporated into Mosby’s proposal.

Based upon rules detailed in the city’s charter, the council would have had until Nov. 17 to accept or reject Scott’s proposal.

Mosby had asked Scott to not wait until the last allowable days to issue his veto, requesting instead that the mayor decide by Oct. 30. That would allow the council time to vote on an override by Monday evening, the last day it could meet to do so.

Scott did not oblige, making his version final and unimpeachable, according to Mosby.

“As I outlined in my letter to the Council President, after numerous conversations with the Council, I remained unsatisfied that the Council’s proposed map addressed the needs of Baltimoreans,” Scott said in a statement.

“Their proposal did not equalize population nearly enough, align with our vision that each district would significantly benefit from the presence of an anchor institution, or anticipate our city’s future needs. For these reasons, and due to an unwillingness to collaborate on a compromise map as suggested by my team, my administration was left with no choice but to make the difficult decision to reject this proposal.”

Mosby said the veto news came less than two hours after he met with members of Scott’s staff, during which they asked him to consider recalling the bill and working on alternatives, but did not specify their concerns with his redistricting map.

“I believe that based off of the City Solicitor’s ruling, that nullifies any chance for a veto,” Mosby said, referencing an opinion this year that mayoral vetoes can’t be overridden at special meetings. “We’re swimming in unchartered territory now.”

According to the letter provided by his office, the mayor asked to work on solutions to increase District 3′s population to bring it up to within 5% of the median target population, add two precincts to District 7 to “connect communities,” add another precinct to District 9 to give it an “anchor institution,” and add two precincts to District 10 to add anchor institutions.

Both the mayor’s office and the council have an interest in settling the redistricting process quickly. The primary election is likely to predetermine winners in the deeply Democratic city’s general election next November.

Since 2002, Baltimore has had 14 council districts. The council president, the board’s 15th member, is elected citywide. All 15 members, as well as the mayor, are Democrats.

Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article.