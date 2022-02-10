Legal challenges filed against map of Maryland General Assembly districts

Maryland’s new map of districts for state senators and delegates is headed to court, as a group aligned with Gov. Larry Hogan has charged the map violates the state constitution’s requirement that districts must be compact and respect natural boundaries.
The advocacy group Fair Maps Maryland filed a lawsuit on Thursday ahead of a 4:30 p.m. deadline for legal challenges that was set by the state’s highest court, the Maryland Court of Appeals.
The lawsuit asks the court to either require lawmakers to redraw the districts or adopt an alternative map proposed by Hogan.
“The Maryland Court of Appeals has the opportunity to restore free and fair elections to our state and join the millions of Americans waking up to the dangers of gerrymandering. We are respectfully asking them to do what is clearly right and needed now more than ever,” said Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Fair Maps Maryland, in a statement. Mayer is an adviser and former top aide to Hogan.
The lawsuit cites 13 districts it says do not conform to the state constitution, which states: “Each legislative district shall consist of adjoining territory, be compact in form, and of substantially equal population. Due regard shall be given to natural boundaries and the boundaries of political subdivisions.”
The Democrat-led Maryland General Assembly approved the new set of districts for all 188 members of the legislature last month, over charges from Republicans that the districts were gerrymandered to favor Democrats and further solidify their 2-to-1 majority in Annapolis. They also argued that some voters are disenfranchised because some districts elect three delegates on an at-large basis, while other districts are split up into one-delegate and two-delegate subdistricts.
Democratic leaders maintained during debate that the new map is fair and in compliance with requirements in the state’s constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act. They said the new map was based on the current districts, a map that was upheld by the courts as legally sound.
In approving the map favored by Democrats, the legislature effectively rejected the map drawn by a commission created by Hogan. The governor appointed Republicans, Democrats and independents to the commission and Hogan touted its work as independent and nonpartisan. As the Democratic-backed plan advanced, some Republicans introduced amendments to swap in variations of the Hogan commission’s map instead, efforts that repeatedly failed on party-line votes.
The approved map was the work of a bipartisan committee of top-ranking delegates and senators and chaired by Karl S. Aro, retired director of the Department of Legislative Services.
Though Republicans participated in the legislative committee’s process, including in hearings and public voting sessions, they were outnumbered by Democrats and the two Republican members both voted against the final map.
The redrawing of the state legislative districts was required following the 2020 census to account for demographic shifts over the past decade. While Maryland’s population grew overall, to nearly 6.2 million, that growth was uneven. Outer suburbs grew more quickly, while Baltimore City continued a decadeslong population slide. As a result, Baltimore will have less representation in Annapolis under the approved map. Some rural counties in Western Maryland and on the Eastern Shore lost population as well.
Legal challenges to the state’s legislative map are handled by the state’s highest court. Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty has set an expedited schedule for such cases, likely in recognition that elected officials and political hopefuls are facing a Feb. 22 deadline for filing their candidacy paperwork for the 2022 elections. All seats in the General Assembly — 47 for senators and 141 for delegates — are up for election this year, and candidates are required to live in the district they seek to represent.
The state will be required to offer its response to the lawsuit by Tuesday. On Thursday, a video conference will be held to schedule the rest of the legal process. Retired Court of Appeals Judge Alan M. Wilner has been appointed as a special magistrate overseeing the scheduling issues.
The Maryland Court of Appeals will decide the case. Five of the seven judges on the court, including Getty, were appointed by Hogan.
Separately, two lawsuits are pending in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court over a new map of congressional districts that state lawmakers approved in December. One lawsuit, backed by the conservative group Judicial Watch, was brought by a dozen Republicans, including two congressional candidates. The second, from Fair Maps Maryland, was brought by nine Republicans, including two state delegates.