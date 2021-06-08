Top Maryland Republicans demand apology over Redfield ‘lab leak’ rebukes, rekindling controversy

Two Maryland Senate Republicans demanded an apology Tuesday for former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield from state Democrats for their comments earlier this year after Redfield said he believed the coronavirus escaped from a laboratory in China.
Maryland Democrats denounced in March the remarks on CNN by Redfield, head of the CDC in the Trump administration and then a newly appointed unpaid adviser to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Several critics contended such speculation on the pandemic’s origins risked inflaming racist attacks against Asian Americans.
Now, there’s fresh interest in the possibility that the virus spread from a lab leak in Wuhan — bolstered by classified U.S. intelligence reports that deemed the hypothesis plausible and in need of investigation. Democratic President Joe Biden has directed the federal government to reinvestigate the disease’s origins.
As a result, Senate Minority Leader Bryan Simonaire of Anne Arundel County and Senate Minority Whip Michael Hough of Frederick County wrote Tuesday to Senate President Bill Ferguson. They criticized Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, for allowing senators to denounce Redfield on the Senate floor in “an inappropriate public shaming” and called some comments “harsh, misplaced and completely inappropriate.”
The pair cited remarks by Ferguson, who called on Redfield to retract his comments or “step away” from advising Hogan, as well as those by Sen. Susan Lee, a Montgomery County Democrat, and Sen. Clarence Lam, a Democrat who represents parts of Baltimore and Howard counties.
A spokesperson for Ferguson declined to respond. Lam did not respond to a message seeking comment.
Lee stood by her criticism of Redfield and called herself “disheartened” and “disappointed” that her Republican colleagues would dredge up the controversy, given the hostility Asian Americans have faced while being scapegoated for the pandemic.
She said Redfield should have been more careful given the “terrible, toxic political environment” in the U.S.
“If you’re in that high position of trust, you don’t want to make an unsubstantiated statement like that,” Lee said. “It’s reckless, people believe you and, if it’s unsubstantiated and not proven yet, it may create a provocation or violence.”
Simonaire and Hough wrote that some Democrats “used those tragedies to attack a prominent and well-respected scientist for voicing his genuine and serious scientific theories.”
Lee said those remarks lack “compassion” for the intense fear and suffering Asian American communities are experiencing.
“They haven’t stood in our shoes. They don’t know what kind of terror and fear we have,” Lee said. “Instead of criticizing [Ferguson], they should be standing up with him and our community to protect us and guard us.”
In the interview with CNN, Redfield said he believed the virus “most likely” escaped from the Wuhan lab. He also speculated that scientists there may have altered the virus before it spread beyond the facility.
“Now, the other people don’t believe that. That’s fine. Science will eventually figure it out,” said Redfield.
Redfield, a physician and virologist, joined the Hogan administration as an unpaid adviser several weeks before the interview was shown. A spokesman for Hogan said Tuesday that Redfield remains in that role and would join the governor for a visit Thursday to Gaithersburg-based vaccine maker Novavax Inc.
Hogan’s spokesman pointed back Tuesday to the governor’s response after Redfield’s comments were shown.
“Some of the people that criticized him had not seen the comments, and jumped to conclusions,” the governor said.
The World Health Organization previously investigated the origins of COVID-19 and determined that zoonotic transmission, or the passage of the virus from animals to humans, was the most likely source of the coronavirus. The investigators said a lab leak was the least likely of the possibilities, although their conclusions have received some criticism because Chinese authorities denied them access to some records and facilities.
Gigi Gronvall, an immunologist and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said some theories on the virus’ origins range from the scientifically impossible to rather unlikely. That includes the idea that the virus was passed from lab workers to the public.
“It’s clearly, clearly a naturally derived virus,” said Gigi Gronvall, an immunologist and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
She said that scientists are still seeking to acquire samples from live animal markets in China. That’s how most coronaviruses end up in people. Viruses are stored in bats that bite another animal handled by a person.
She said “divisive rhetoric” toward China antagonizes its leadership and likely won’t foster the cooperation needed to get definitive answers.
“Truth is important,” she said. “There are things we could do to collaborate to get to the answers or learn more. The better option is to work with China to get the answers. Otherwise, I don’t think we’ll know any more.”
Baltimore Sun reporters Meredith Cohn and Hallie Miller contributed to this report.