Rain Pryor, daughter of comedian Richard Pryor, files to run for Baltimore City Council

Rain Pryor, an actor and writer, has filed to run for Baltimore City Council next year, seeking to oust first-term Councilman Ryan Dorsey from his district in the northeast part of the city.
Pryor, the daughter of the late comedian Richard Pryor, formally filed to run as a Democrat on Tuesday, her 50th birthday.
Pryor faulted Dorsey for not listening enough to his constituents and for failing to address their concerns about crime.
“It’s kind of, ‘My way or the highway,’" Pryor said of Dorsey’s approach.
She criticized bike lanes on Harford Road that Dorsey supported as underused and an eyesore. Dorsey chairs the council’s new transportation committee.
Dorsey, also a Democrat, could not immediately be reached Thursday for comment.
Nichelle J. Henson, a life coach, has also filed to run for the seat as a Democrat.
Pryor said her parents divorced when she was six months old and she lived with her mother. Despite her father’s fame, Pryor said she essentially had “a normal life.”
Seeking a life away from “all the Hollywood craziness,” Pryor moved to Baltimore — inspired in part by a story by the late science fiction author Octavia Butler featuring Maryland.
“It was difficult," Pryor said of her relocation. But she eventually found her place in the city’s theater scene, got married and had a daughter.
In late 2017, Pryor said, her daughter suffered bullying at Roland Park Elementary School. Pryor said her battles with school officials over their response started her down a road that led her to run for City Council.
“I’m listening to the people who have lived here for generation after generation," Pryor said. “We need to keep them here and invite new people to come and stay in our community.”
Dorsey was elected in 2016, part of a wave of eight new council members that tilted the body’s politics leftward.
The Democratic primary is April 28.