Maryland to pay $250 million to settle Purple Line disputes, replace construction contractor

The Maryland Department of Transportation has agreed to pay $250 million to settle a dispute over cost overruns that caused the construction contractor to quit the Purple Line light rail project in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in September.
The settlement, which is pending approval by the state Board of Public Works, would allow construction to resume by ending all litigation, salvaging the 36-year public-private partnership with two of the contractors — Meridiam and Star America — and replacing Texas-based Fluor Corp., the project’s primary builder.
The settlement amounts to less than a third of the $800 million in overruns that Purple Line Transit Partners, the consortium of contractors, had claimed due to more than two years of delays to the project. Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, had accused the companies of trying to “gouge” Maryland taxpayers.
“This agreement is a major step toward completing the Purple Line, a transformative project for our state and the region,” Hogan said in a statement.
If the settlement is approved by the governor, the state treasurer and the state comptroller in December, the two remaining companies would solicit bids for a new design-build contractor to replace Fluor.
Fluor did not respond to a request for comment.
It is unclear how soon construction might resume or when the light rail line will open. The Purple Line was initially slated to open in 2022, but the companies have said it will not carry passengers until 2024.
The 16-mile, 21-station rail line, which will run between Bethesda and New Carrollton, is about 40% built, and the state will retain the hundreds of contracts and purchase orders it took on to continue some work while negotiations continued.
That work includes light rail car manufacturing, bridge work, stormwater drainage, paving, utility and pump station construction, according to the state department of transportation.
The state will be “focusing on reducing risks in the upcoming solicitation,” officials said in the announcement, “by completing design, acquiring permits and advancing utility work along the Purple Line Corridor.”
Jane Garvey, chairman of Meridiam North America and chairman of the Purple Line Transit Partners Board, attributed the agreement to the consortium’s “resilient partnership” with Hogan, Maryland Transportation Secretary Gregory Slater and the Maryland Transit Administration.
“The months of challenging but always good-faith negotiations, led by Secretary Slater, have paved the way for an agreement that will allow the project to move ahead,” Garvey said in a statement. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Governor Hogan’s team and with Secretary Slater in delivering what is a critical project for the citizens of Maryland.”
Christophe Petit, president of Star America Infrastructure Partners, said the company is proud to have found a path to continue the job and will seek to reduce the risks to whichever construction contractor replaces Fluor.
“We look forward to working together to select a new design builder, reducing the risks to that completing contractor and rebuilding our operations and maintenance team,” Petit said.
Slater, who is wrapping up his first year as state transportation secretary, credited collaboration among the partners as the key to negotiating the complex settlement.
Latest Politics
“In big projects like this, there are challenges you will encounter, and it takes a good partnership to work together productively on solutions,” Slater said. “Even in the most challenging parts of the negotiations, Chairman Garvey and I spoke every day focused on coming together to deliver this project for the citizens of Maryland.”