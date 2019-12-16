“I think most of us thought that this was how it was going to go and it would be up to the governor,” he said in an interview. “I’m thankful for the support of members of Baltimore County who recognized the work I have been doing as a delegate. Hopefully the governor will select me to be the next senator and all the good work that we’ve been doing in Baltimore County, I’ll have an opportunity to do for the entire district and my home city, my place of birth, Baltimore.”