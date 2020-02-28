Prosecutors said Pugh and Brown conspired to inflate her campaign finance account through illegal means by using money from the book sales. The two believed that if voters learned Pugh put her own money into the campaign, “she would appear desperate,” so they made contributions in other people’s names, in violation of Maryland election law. In total, Brown and Pugh cashed out approximately $62,100 in Healthy Holly money during 2016, all of which went to straw campaign donors or Pugh, prosecutors say.