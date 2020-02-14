Then, in 2015, Pugh once again persuaded the hospital network to pay her $100,000 to buy another edition of the series, called “Fruits Come in Colors Like the Rainbow.” She delivered 500 copies to her legislative office in Baltimore so she could readily resell or use them as if they were her own, with 19,500 copies going to the city schools’ warehouse, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors say Pugh then resold 12,250 copies to unsuspecting purchasers for $87,500 between December 2015 and December 2016.