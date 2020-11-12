Provisional ballot counting starts in Maryland, signaling end is near

The counting of provisional ballots cast during the Nov. 3 election began Thursday across the state, signaling the end is nearing for the vote counting process across much of Maryland.
Counting is on schedule for the provisional ballots — ballots cast by a voter when there is a question about their eligibility — as they are typically counted the second Thursday following any election.
Provisional ballots take longer to count because officials must first scrutinize each ballot application, making sure the voter is registered, has not already cast a ballot and is eligible to vote in the jurisdiction where the ballot is cast.
Election officials and observers statewide had braced for more provisional ballots to be cast this year after more than 1.5 million requests for mail-in ballots were made. Voters who requested mail-in ballots but did not receive them were expected to try to vote in person, and the state requires such voters to vote with a provisional ballot.
But in Baltimore, where provisional ballot counting began shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, officials had 14,557 provisional ballots to count, only slightly more than the number cast in 2016. City election officials said that may be the product of the state’s switch to voting centers from polling places.
In addition to encouraging mail-in voting, Maryland’s hybrid election this fall offered about 300 voting centers across the state on Election Day. The voting centers, similar to those typically offered during early voting, were open to any voters in a jurisdiction, whereas the polling places used in past elections were open only to the voters assigned to each.
During past elections, if a voter showed up to the wrong polling place on Election Day, they were given a provisional ballot. This time ballots from every precinct were available for voters at any voting center.
Voters also may have stuck to their initial voting plan. The return rate for mail-in ballots across the state was exceptionally high for the 2020 election. About 78% of the voters who requested mail-in ballots in 2016 eventually cast them compared to more than 90% statewide in 2020. In Baltimore, about 87% of voters who requested ballots returned them this year.
About 112,000 provisional ballot applications were submitted statewide, state election officials said late Thursday. In 2016, 78,660 provisional ballots were cast. Larger jurisdictions may take multiple days to count those ballots, and results may not be posted until that process is complete, said Nikki Charlson, the state’s deputy election administrator.
Election staff in Baltimore planned to count 7,974 ballots Thursday, all of which were expected to be counted in full, and counting is expected to continue Friday. Some provisional ballots will be counted “in part” — ballots cast in the wrong jurisdiction, where votes for statewide candidates are counted but those for local races are not — while others will be rejected.
Maryland’s election certification deadline is Friday, although there is no penalty for missing that date and many of the state’s largest jurisdictions typically finish late in presidential election years. Baltimore has completed counting its 135,917 mail-in ballots, and expects to certify its election results Sunday or Monday, Election Director Armstead Jones said.
Montgomery County, Maryland’s largest jurisdiction, still has tens of thousands of mail-in ballots left to count, and is aiming to certify its results by Dec. 2, said Alysoun McLaughlin, deputy director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.