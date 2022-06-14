Primary election ballots will hit some mailboxes this week, Maryland Board of Elections says

Maryland voters who requested mail-in ballots could receive them as soon as this week, according to a Monday news release from the Maryland State Board of Elections.

The 288 ballot return boxes around the state have been installed, and will be available for use from June 13 through Election Day, according to the release.

Advertisement

So far, the board has mailed out some 400,000 ballots, according to election officials. The board has also sent 600,000 mail-in ballot request forms to newly registered voters, which could begin arriving this week.

Voters wishing to vote by mail must be registered by June 28 and submit a request to the state board or their local board by July 12.

Advertisement

Ballots for the primary election must be postmarked by no later than Election Day — July 19. They can be sent by mail or dropped off in the ballot boxes, a list of which can be found on the State Board of Elections website.

Voters who haven’t requested to vote by mail can vote early at a center in their county from July 7 to July 14 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., or at their polling place on Election Day.

Voters who requested a mail-in ballot but have changed their mind and attempt to vote in-person will be asked to submit a provisional ballot to be reviewed.