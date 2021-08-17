Baltimore’s Roxane Prettyman appointed to Maryland House of Delegates

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday appointed Baltimore activist Roxane Prettyman to fill a vacant seat in the House of Delegates.
Prettyman was the choice of Baltimore Democrats, who nominated her to replace Del. Keith Haynes, who retired earlier this summer. She’ll represent District 44A, which includes neighborhoods in southwest and west Baltimore.
The Sandtown-Winchester resident has been a volunteer and activist with political, community and church causes, including serving as a member of the Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee since 2015. She’s retired from the U.S. Social Security Administration.
“I am confident that Ms. Prettyman will continue to represent her constituency admirably in her new role as delegate,” Hogan, a Republican, said in a statement announcing Prettyman’s appointment.
Prettyman’s swearing-in ceremony has not yet been scheduled.
Haynes offered no explanation for his decision to retire. He’s one of three state lawmakers who’ve announced departures from the Maryland General Assembly since the legislature’s last session ended in April. The others are Sen. Douglas J.J. Peters, a Prince George’s County Democrat who resigned to join the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, and Del. Michael Malone, an Anne Arundel County Republican who was recently selected to become a judge.