A plan agreed upon by representatives of Pimlico’s owner, the city, and the state’s thoroughbred industry to rebuild the century-and-a-half-old race course would rotate the track 30 degrees to open up parcels for private development. Within the venue itself, a combination clubhouse and event center would be the only permanent building. Other spaces could likewise be flexed between racing and community uses. Where the day stables are during meets, for example, could become sheds for a market. (Source: Populous | Baltimore Sun Graphic)