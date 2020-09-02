Baltimore postal facility sat on 68,000 pieces of election mail for 5 days ahead of primary, audit shows

An audit of U.S. Postal Service performance during this year’s primary election season has found 68,000 pieces of political mail sat untouched at a Baltimore mail processing facility for five days ahead of the June 2 primary.
The audit, published Monday, doesn’t specify what kind of political mail the delayed pieces were, but says the mail, sent on May 12, “sat unprocessed” for five days before being discovered by management at the facility.
Baltimore was in the midst of several contentious political races at the time, including mayor, comptroller and City Council president. Numerous candidates for those offices spent thousands of dollars on campaign mailers in an attempt to sway voters in the close election.
Ballots destined for those voters were also in the mail stream during the window when the political mail sat at the facility, but the audit specifically stated the delayed pieces were not ballots.
“That might the reason why I didn’t get a lot of votes,” Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young quipped Wednesday. Young placed fifth in the Democratic race despite his incumbency and sizable spending in the race.
The evaluation was performed by the Postal Service’s Inspector General in an effort to look for improvements that can be made ahead of the November election. Seven postal service areas across the country were examined including Baltimore; Brooklyn, New York; Charleston, West Virginia; and Portland, Oregon.
The Postal Service has been under intense criticism from Democrats across the country who fear disinvestment in the agency could create problems with what is expected to be a largely vote-by-mail election this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Widespread delays have already been reported with Postal Service deliveries — including in the Baltimore area — as a result of cost-cutting measures and the leadership change at the system’s helm. Earlier this year, new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy imposed significant overtime restrictions for employees of the service, which has long lost money.
Last month, postal workers revealed that mail sorting machines were being removed and decommissioned at postal facilities across the country, including four delivery bar code sorters at the Baltimore mail processing facility, and two more in Linthicum. The machines being removed are typically used for election mail including ballots.
In late July, the Postal Service warned 46 states, including Maryland, that the states’ deadlines for voters to make absentee ballots requests might not provide “sufficient time” for the ballots to be mailed to voters and then arrive at election offices with the required Election Day postmark.
Numerous problems were reported with Maryland’s June primary, which was the state’s first attempt at a largely vote-by-mail election, but none were ultimately blamed on the Postal Service. Ballots were delivered fewer than two weeks before the primary to voters in Baltimore and Montgomery County because they were not mailed by May 8 as election officials said they would.
The error was blamed on the state’s Minnesota-based ballot printing vendor, SeaChange. SeaChange said the problem was the fault of Maryland election officials for delivering voter lists a week late.
State election officials were effusive in their praise for the Postal Service at the time, which arranged overnight shipments to ferry the ballots from Minnesota to Maryland.
“The postal service has been amazing,” the state’s deputy administrator of elections, Nikki Charlson, said in May. “They have been driving trucks through the night.”
Democratic mayoral candidate T.J. Smith said his campaign had mailers in the mail stream as of May 12, but the late ballots remained much more concerning. Candidates were struggling at the time to figure out when to mail their final literature because they were unsure when city voters would get their ballots, he said.
“I think it warrants being looked into to ensure that it wasn’t maliciously done,” Smith said.
The audit found several of the postal facilities reviewed did not properly complete daily certifications to confirm that all election mail had been processed in the two weeks leading up to their primaries. Specifically, facilities in Baltimore and Oklahoma City certified that they were clear of election and political mail when in fact 68,000 pieces of political mail sat unprocessed at the Baltimore facility and about 200 ballots were untouched in Oklahoma City.
Freda Sauter, regional spokeswoman for the Postal Service, said the agency is committed to delivering election mail in a timely manner this fall.
“We employ a robust and proven process to ensure proper handling of all Election Mail, including ballots,” she said.
President Donald Trump, a vocal critic of voting by mail, said last month that the postal service was ill-equipped to handle the millions of ballots that are expected to be sent this fall because of its inability to access emergency funding he acknowledged he is blocking.
The audit findings about Baltimore were not entirely negative. Auditors noted that Baltimore’s post office requests sample copies of ballots before they are mailed to voters to test them in mail processing machines.
Baltimore Sun staff writer Talia Richman contributed to this article.