United States Postal Service appoints new Maryland district manager, Baltimore postmaster

“Changes to the USPS’ local leadership are welcome news,” the Second District congressman said in a news release. “The buck stops at the top: for too long, my constituents have been waging a relentless battle to simply get their mail on time, if at all. Citizens have been going weeks without receiving their mail – including paychecks and prescriptions — only to face hours-long lines and unacceptable customer service when they go to the post office to pick-up backlogged mail in person.”