“We received over 72,000 transactions, monitored pollbook activity at over 300 precincts, and loaded voter history into MDVOTERS in time for the three local boards to prepare for the absentee and provisional canvasses," the board wrote. “For the first time ever, election officials were able to confirm the on-time opening of polling places in real time and receive immediate feedback if a pollbook was not operating as expected. This information allows us to better serve our voters and improve their voting experience.”