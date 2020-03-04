With Baltimore’s Democratic primary less than two months away, former Mayor Sheila Dixon has a slight lead in a crowded race to become the next mayor, according to a new poll for The Baltimore Sun, the University of Baltimore and WYPR. She is favored by 16% of likely voters — six percentage points higher than City Council President Brandon Scott and former Maryland Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah, the only other candidates to crack double digits.
But the race remains wide open, analysts say, as residents grapple with who they think can lead the city as it struggles with crime and corruption.
The poll of 400 people has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
Baltimore has suffered through more than 300 homicides annually for five years in a row, and half of poll respondents said the most important thing for the next mayor to address is crime. Meanwhile, 21% of likely Democratic primary voters, who were polled around the time former Mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced to federal prison for her fraudulent “Healthy Holly” scheme, also say they are looking for an honest leader.