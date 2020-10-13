Baltimore expected to settle police harassment lawsuit for $62,000

A Hispanic Baltimore Police officer is expected to receive a $62,000 settlement from the city after he filed a lawsuit claiming he was a victim of sexual harassment and discrimination within the department.
The city’s Board of Estimates is expected to vote Wednesday to approve the settlement agreement for officer Luis Garcia, who filed a complaint against the city in October in U.S. District Court alleging the department has “a pattern and practice of discrimination against Hispanic males.”
Garcia’s allegations were accompanied by a separate filing from a Black female Baltimore Police sergeant. The two lawsuits describe how both Garcia and Sgt. Jasmin Rowlett felt they were unfairly accused of fraternization, harassed and discriminated against — even though they never engaged in inappropriate behavior.
Rowlett settled with the city for $77,000 in July.
Garcia claimed that he was harassed based on his race after officers spread false rumors about his personal life and made unwanted sexual comments.
According to the lawsuit, Garcia’s supervisor accused him to his face of having sex with Rowlett. He also taunted him about it, the suit states, making comments such as: “You Spanish guys think y’all can take all of our Black girls.”
He also alleged that the department’s “good ole' boy” system” meant it was acceptable for white officers to violate policy, but if Hispanic men were rumored to be doing so, they were punished.
The law department recommended settling what they described as a “complex” case to “avoid the expense, time, and uncertainties of further protracted litigation.”
The lawyer representing Garcia could not be reached for comment. A spokeswoman for the Baltimore Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.