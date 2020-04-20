Baltimore expected to settle for $125,000 with man who says he was wrongfully convicted of 1999 murder

Baltimore is expected to pay $125,000 to man who spent more than 16 years in prison for a 1999 murder he says he didn’t commit.
The settlement, which will be voted on by the city’s Board of Estimates Wednesday, stems from a 2018 lawsuit filed by Garreth Parks in which he alleges Baltimore Police withheld and fabricated evidence that led to him being wrongfully convicted of killing one man and shooting another.
To quickly resolve the case and avoid the expense of prolonged litigation, the law department is recommending the city settle with Parks for $125,000 in return for him dismissing all claims against the police department and the 17 officers involved in investigating the case.
Parks, now 37, was arrested when he was 16 years old.
In July of 1999, according to a summary of the case submitted to the spending panel, Parks went to the house of a man named Anthony Burgess to try and patch up a dispute after Burgess took a gun from another teenager. When Parks got there, the summary states, Burgess and his nephew Charles Hill confronted Parks and tried to rob him.
Parks alleges that, while Burgess and Hill were trying to rob him, both men were shot. In his lawsuit, Parks says he never fired a gun that summer day.
Hill died of his injuries.
After running from the scene, Parks was stopped by police and reported that he’d been robbed. The officers arrested him, and he was charged with Hill’s murder, Burgess’ shooting and handgun violations.
“Instead of being treated as the victim of a robbery," his lawsuit states, “Mr. Parks was treated as the suspect in a serious crime.”
The lawsuit alleges that Burgess told police that he was the one who shot Hill, but officers suppressed that confession to pursue Parks.
At the trial, Burgess testified that Parks was the shooter. The teenager was convicted in February 2000.
The state vacated Parks’ convictions in March 2015 after he obtained a report that included an officer’s notes on Burgess’ confession, which was not disclosed during the trial.
Parks’ lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.