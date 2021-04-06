Stage set for final negotiations at Maryland State House over legislation to change policing

Maryland lawmakers set the stage on Tuesday for final negotiations over a series of major policing bills that are the General Assembly’s top remaining priority with the legislative session ticking to a close.
After several hours of contentious debate, the House of Delegates passed early Tuesday afternoon the final piece of a Senate-drafted package of bills.
Just minutes later, senators across the hall formally agreed to begin negotiations over a comprehensive policing bill sponsored by House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones that had been caught in legislative limbo since senators signed off Friday on an extensively amended version of that bill.
The House Judiciary Committee extensively rewrote the Senate-drafted package, meaning negotiations will almost certainly be required to hammer out major differences between versions of those bills, as well.
Lawmakers are working against a looming deadline to strike a deal and send bills to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. The General Assembly’s 90-day legislative session is slated to end at midnight Monday.