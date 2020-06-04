Top Maryland lawmaker proposes sweeping police accountability reforms

A top-ranking Maryland lawmaker is proposing a sweeping set of police reforms, including banning violent police tactics, making disciplinary records public and ending the purchase of military equipment for officers.
“Our system is broken and we cannot continue to do what we’ve been doing," wrote Sen. William C. Smith Jr., chairman of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, in a letter to constituents and fellow lawmakers.
Smith, a Montgomery County Democrat, wrote that while Maryland has made some progress toward policing reforms, “it is far past time for us to reflect upon why it has taken the murder of yet another precious black soul in 2020 to muster the political will to push for meaningful reform.”
In the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, protests have erupted in Baltimore and across the world, with demonstrators calling not only for justice for Floyd but also broader reforms to the systems that allow police violence to persist in the United States.
“We’ve made a modicum of progress, none of it has ever gone far enough,” Smith said in an interview. “We’ve danced around a lot of the core issues because they’re politically inconvenient and uncomfortable.”
Smith’s proposals include a wide array of changes that have been sought by police reform advocates for years, including:
- Making complaints and disciplinary records about police officers subject to public information laws in cases of deaths, shootings, sexual assaults, discrimination, dishonesty or improper use of force.
- Requiring police departments to publish annual reports on use of force by officers.
- Enabling “non-law enforcement public officials” to participate in the review of complaints against police officers.
- Banning chokeholds and strangleholds; requiring warning before shooting; requiring other officers to intervene when an officer uses excessive force.
- Expanding police training on implicit bias and de-escalation techniques.
- Banning police departments from buying surplus military equipment.
- Creating a unit within the Office of the Attorney General to prosecute cases when a police officer injures or kills a civilian, as well as police misconduct cases.
- Eliminating the five-day period that officers are allowed to wait before being interviewed in an investigation. (The waiting period was reduced from 10 days a few years ago.)
- Eliminating some caps on damages that governments pay out in lawsuits over police misconduct.
Smith, an attorney and Navy reservist who was deployed last year, said his goal is not to vilify police but to make changes to ensure that officers carry out their jobs properly and safely.
“This isn’t a slight at officers or law enforcement," he said. "It’s a restructuring of a system that has given us faulty results for generations.”
The Judicial Proceedings Committee will hold public hearings in the fall.
As a committee chairman, Smith’s proposals will carry more weight than those of a rank-and-file member in the General Assembly — but they are not assured of automatic passage.
Many of these proposals have been introduced before, but failed to win approval in the face of opposition by the Fraternal Order of Police and others.
Still, there’s a renewed urgency among lawmakers to fix the systems that often allow problematic police officers to stay on the job and keep their records shielded from public view.
Senate President Bill Ferguson, while not specifically endorsing the proposals, gave his blessing to Smith’s efforts.
“Changes in our law are essential to restore trust between law enforcement and communities they police, and today’s announcement brings us one step closer to accomplishing that goal," Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, said in a statement.
In the House of Delegates, Speaker Adrienne A. Jones set up a bipartisan task force last week to review issues of policing, with the goal of coming up with proposals for the next regular General Assembly session in January.
“I don’t put together a work group unless it’s going to be successful,” Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, said in a radio interview this week. “It makes a difference when the speaker happens to be a person of color and has seen this. I have two adult sons and a grandchild, so this is personal to me. We’re going to get it right.”
The House did give preliminary approval to a bill during the most recent General Assembly session that would have made police disciplinary records public, but it fell by the wayside during the rushed early end to the session due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus this week issued a statement in support of reform efforts.
“Too many black Americans have died unjustly at the hands of those who are supposed to protect the communities they serve,” the statement said. “Enough is enough.”
Gov. Larry Hogan, when asked broadly about police accountability reforms on Wednesday, was non-committal.
“I think the speaker has announced that she’s going to put together a task force to look into those things and I’d be, certainly, more than happy to take a look at whatever recommendations they have,” said Hogan, a Republican.
