Baltimore police commissioner concerned about a proposal to rename Columbus obelisk for victims of police violence

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Monday he’s concerned about a City Council bill to create a monument for victims of police violence that would be near a monument to fallen officers.
The council is expected to consider the bill Monday night, though it still would need another vote and the mayor’s signature before going into effect.
“Having the proposed monument be in such close proximity to a police memorial, honoring officers who have died in the line of duty, diminishes the sacrifices made by those officers and does a disservice to them and their families,” Harrison wrote in a statement. “Both memorials are important and should be places of reflection and remembrance for loved ones, and those that visit should be able to do so in a setting without disruption or divisiveness.”
City Councilman Ryan Dorsey introduced legislation that would rename the Columbus Obelisk monument monument in Herring Run Park to the “Victims of Police Violence Monument.” The bill comes amid a national reckoning both over Christopher Columbus' place in history and police brutality against Black people.
But Harrison questioned the location of the proposed monument, which is in the same section of the park as a memorial for five Northeast District police officers who died on the job.
That monument was placed there in 2004. There is also a memorial downtown for fallen city police officers, near the department headquarters on Fayette Street.
Dorsey rejected the commissioner’s concerns.
Latest Politics
“Think of how much contempt you have to have for the recognition of police violence that recognition of police violence would render you incapable of remembering your own family and friends,” he said.