Paper or plastic? Baltimore City Council weighs pros and cons of cutting that choice in half.

The Rev. Cheryl Bryant is sick of seeing discarded plastic bags littering the streets of Baltimore, floating in the Inner Harbor and “hanging like grotesque ornaments” from the city’s trees.
She believes God put human beings on this planet to be good stewards, and one way she says Baltimore can fulfill that divine purpose is by becoming the latest city to outlaw plastic bags.
Bryant testified at Tuesday’s City Council hearing on the proposed ban. The Judiciary Committee did not take a vote on the bill, but will soon hold a work session to discuss next steps for the legislation, which is sponsored by a majority of the young and progressive council.
The hearing brought out environmentalists desperate to reduce plastic pollution and retailers who say the legislation as written places an undue financial burden on them.
“We’re not opposed to the goal of eliminating plastic. We think it’s a laudable goal,” said Stephen Klein, director of real estate for Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland. “We just want to find a cost neutral way to do this.
“It’s extremely expensive to do business in the city. We can’t add more costs.”
Grocers and store owners took particular issue with a provision requiring them to charge a nickel when giving customers paper bags as an alternative to plastic. Each time the fee is collected, the council is proposing that retailers be allowed to keep a penny while sending 4 cents back to the city.
While those who oppose the bill seemed resigned to the fact that it will likely pass in some form, they’re asking for amendments to lessen the financial burden on business owners.
Klein estimated the switch to paper bags, which are much more expensive than plastic ones, will cost his store in Howard Park about $200,000 a year.
“If we could keep entire 5-cent fee, it would help us big time,” he said. “It wouldn’t cover entire cost, but it would go a long way.”
The city’s finance department estimates that the bill, as written, would generate about $1.2 million in revenue the first year its implemented, and decline each following year, as people adjust their shopping habits and begin using more reusable bags.
“This is an avoidable surcharge, with a high degree of uncertainty, so we cannot count on this revenue stream until we learn how Baltimore citizens and businesses react to the program,” according to the finance department’s Aug. 2 analysis.
Some retailers who voiced concern about the bill said a switch to paper bags could quadruple their costs and make them less competitive with county and online retailers.
Those who testified in support of the bill say the council must act quickly and decisively. Every day in the city, they testified, plastic bags are thrown out and go on to clog tributaries and harm wildlife.
Bryant reminded the council of President Donald Trump’s recent Twitter tirade against Baltimore, sparked by footage of garbage strewn alleys in Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district.
“Let’s show the world that Baltimore is not the rat-infested, crime-ridden city that some say we are,” she said. “Baltimore is a city that cares about our environment.”