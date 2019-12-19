Faced with the prospect of paying for expensive education reforms, Baltimore leaders discussed Thursday night whether to revisit a long-term, multimillion-dollar deal under which major nonprofit institutions make annual payments to the city instead of paying taxes.
A 2016 memorandum of understanding arranged for Baltimore’s medical and educational “anchor institutions” to pay the city $6 million annually over the next decade, acknowledging that the nonprofits benefit from city services even though they don’t pay property taxes. These institutions collectively own more than $5 billion worth of property, city documents state. If that was taxed, it would bring the city about $120 million a year.
Local union leaders and advocates say this “payment in lieu of taxes” shortchanges the city and the deal’s terms must be renegotiated. Activists rallied outside City Hall ahead of Thursday’s hearing to demand that Johns Hopkins, the University of Maryland Medical Center and a dozen other nonprofits pay more.
“It’s time for the city to reopen the PILOT agreement and make them pay their fair share,” Terrel Askew, a member of the Fair Development Roundtable and United Workers, said. “This is one step the city can take to end the war on Baltimore’s poor, and work toward building a healthier present and a more equitable future.”
The deal’s language keeps the city from assessing new taxes or costs against the institutions through 2026. The arrangement’s longevity was a huge reason local hospitals and universities agreed to sign on.
“It’s disheartening to be at a point where there’s even a discussion that a deal might not be a deal,” said Alicia Wilson, Hopkins’ vice president for economic development.
The resolution calling for the City Council hearing states the council must “consider the consequences — foreseeable and unforeseeable — that might arise from attempting to reopen and renegotiate a 10-year contract in its third year.”
Democratic Council President Brandon Scott took the rare step of assigning the hearing to a committee of the whole — meaning the entire council — so it “can have the most open transparent conversation possible and treat this issue with the seriousness that it deserves.”
However, any effort at striking a new deal would ultimately have to come from Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, not the council. Lester Davis, a spokesman for the mayor, said Young will take a careful look at whatever recommendations the council sends his way.
Young and Scott are among the candidates running for mayor. Wilson is Scott’s campaign treasurer.
The city’s finance department believes the group of universities and hospitals “significantly undercontribute for their share of city-provided services," according to a letter it filed with the council ahead of the hearing. Baltimore’s general fund pays for public safety, street management and other services around these institutions.
And the city’s chief solicitor Elena DiPietro said the deal only represents “a voluntary arrangement.”
“The terms of the agreement,” she said, “are not enforceable.”
The debate comes as Baltimore is under pressure to find hundreds of millions of dollars to pay for new and costly education initiatives.
A Maryland commission studying how to improve the state’s education system endorsed a plan last month that would eventually require $4 billion more to be spent each year on public schools. While the state would kick in billions to pay for the Kirwan Commission’s plan, local governments would also have to funnel millions more to their school systems.
Baltimore would nearly double its spending on public education under the plan, which still needs General Assembly approval. By 2030, that means the cash-strapped city would need to find roughly $330 million more per year to send to the school district.
Baltimore’s local income tax rate is already the highest allowable in the state, and raising the already-steep property tax would be politically devastating for elected leaders.
Some city officials believe Baltimore is at a disadvantage because it’s home to nearly 19% of the state’s tax-exempt property. Roughly a third of its assessed property value is tax-exempt, according to the finance department.
“In the context of the current discussion about Kirwan education funding, we believe it is the right time to reconsider the state law that exempts nonprofits from property taxes,” the finance department wrote. “Generating additional contributions from nonprofit entities would help in meeting the city’s growing contribution.”
Wilson emphasized that Hopkins and the other anchor institutions pay parking, energy and telecommunications taxes, along with others. Levying more would “squeeze these institutions who try to do good, and are doing good,” she said.
The universities and hospitals contribute hundreds of millions of dollars in community work. Hopkins, for example, provides free vision screening and eyeglasses to Baltimore public school students.
The City Council acknowledged in calling for the discussion that the nonprofit institutions “contribute significantly” to the city’s economy through local purchasing, construction projects and community investment.