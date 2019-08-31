Baltimore Deputy Chief of Staff Pete Hammen resigns

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Friday that Deputy Chief of Staff Pete Hammen has resigned from city government to spend more time with his family.
Hammen, a former state delegate, joined city government in December of 2016 as chief of operations for former Mayor Catherine Pugh. After Pugh resigned amid scandal, Young, the former City Council president, was elevated to mayor in May.
Young asked Hammen to stay on and named him deputy chief of staff for human services. Hammen made $182,000 last year.
In a statement, Young thanked him for his service.
“I’ve known Pete a long time and am grateful for his service to the City of Baltimore. I was thrilled to have Pete join my administration and looked forward to working closely with him," Young said in a statement. “Unfortunately, with the recent passing of his beloved father, and his increasing desire to spend more time with his family, Pete informed me recently of his need to take a pause in his service to our City. I respect his decision completely. Pete has promised me that he will not be a stranger to City Hall and expressed a willingness to be of service to our City and my administration as needed.”