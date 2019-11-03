If Cummings’ widow wants to succeed her husband, she will be joined by others who have rushed to announce plans. Kweisi Mfume, former head of the NAACP, who held Cummings’ seat in the 7th District from 1987 to 1995, said he will announce his plans for the special election on Monday. Del. Talmadge Branch, majority whip in the House of Delegates, also said he will seek to fill the seat, and former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said she is considering a run. Sen. Jill P. Carter, a Democrat who represents Baltimore, said she’ll form an exploratory committee before making a decision.