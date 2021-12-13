Baltimore native and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Tom Perez for Maryland governor

In Maryland’s 2022 race for governor, Democrat Tom Perez picked up an endorsement from U.S. House Speaker and Baltimore native Nancy Pelosi.
Pelosi outlined the pair’s history of working together in national politics in a statement released by Perez’s campaign.
“So trust me when I say that he will be the leader Maryland needs to push for progressive change and deliver,” Pelosi said in the statement. “Tom is a compassionate leader, a great listener, and someone who isn’t afraid to do the hard work governing requires, and I’m proud to endorse him.”
Perez led the Democratic National Committee from 2017 through 2021. And during President Barack Obama’s administration, Perez served as the U.S. labor secretary, and before that in a top position at the U.S. Department of Justice.
Perez said he was proud to be endorsed by Pelosi, who he called a “transformational leader.”
“She has been on the frontlines to defend our democracy, and I’m so thankful for her leadership here in Maryland, across our country, and around the world,” Perez said.
As House speaker, Pelosi is one of the most powerful politicians in the nation. She was the first woman elected to the post in 2007, and has represented a San Francisco-area district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1987.
Pelosi was born and raised in Baltimore, a member of the D’Alesandro political family. Her father, Thomas Jr., and brother, Thomas III, both served as Baltimore mayor.
Perez is among about a dozen contenders for governor in 2022, including eight Democrats. Another high profile endorsement in the campaign belongs to Republican Del. Dan Cox, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.