Where is all that federal stimulus money going in Maryland?

President Donald Trump has signed the $2 trillion, bi-partisan stimulus plan passed by Congress to provide relief to Americans across the country.
So how much money is coming to Maryland? And where in the state is it going?
Maryland is set to receive nearly $5 billion in federal assistance, state legislative analysts said Thursday during a meeting of the House of Delegates Appropriations Committee. The analysts estimate the state, local governments and colleges and universities will receive about $4.9 billion combined. Those amounts do not include funds going directly to hospitals and medical providers.
State and local governments
The largest amount coming to Maryland will be a $2.3 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund for state and local governments. Governments can apply to the fund for expenditures related to the COVID-19 pandemic that were not accounted for in their budgets.
More than $1 billion in the fund is set aside for local governments with populations greater than 500,000. Legislative analysts estimate Montgomery County will receive $183.4 million; Prince George’s County, $158.7 million; Baltimore County, $144.4 million; Baltimore City, $103.6 million; and Anne Arundel County, $101.1 million.
The relief package also will entitle state and local governments to tap into $800 million from a Disaster Relief Fund that includes reimbursements for medical expenses, protective equipment and National Guard deployment.
Additionally, at least $22 million will come to Maryland from the Centers for Disease Control to help with testing and tracing the spread of the coronavirus.
Transit
The stimulus will provide about $695 million for transit operations in the state to cover lost revenue and protective equipment.
Local school systems
The package also sets aide money for education. About $207 million is designated to go to local school systems in Maryland.
Baltimore City public schools is set to receive $46.6 million; Baltimore County schools, $23.8 million; Anne Arundel schools, $11.2 million; Harford schools, $5 million; Howard schools, $2.9 million; and Carroll schools, $2.2 million.
Colleges and universities
About $183 million is slated to go to the state’s institutions of higher learning. Estimates suggest the largest amounts will be allocated to the University of Maryland, College Park ($22 million), Towson University ($17 million) and Montgomery College ($11 million).
Businesses
Nationally, $500 billion is available for federal investments and loans that will support businesses, including $10 billion for emergency grants of up to $10,000 for small businesses.
The legislation will enable about $45.5 million in grants for Maryland child care providers to maintain their businesses during the shutdown.
You
Congress also authorized checks of up to $1,200 for adults and $500 per dependent child, depending on a family’s income.
The legislation also provides enhanced unemployment benefits during the pandemic and widens the number of Maryland residents eligible to receive food stamps.