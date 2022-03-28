Maryland lawmakers eye statewide paid leave program, but uncertainty over details clouds outlook

The long campaign to create a Maryland paid family and medical leave program for nearly all workers has won considerable support in the Democrat-controlled General Assembly, bringing closer the goal of creating a new social insurance benefit.

Top leadership in both chambers support it and legislation creating it recently passed both the Senate and the House of Delegates with wide majorities.

Yet the prospects of a paid family and medical leave plan making it into law remain uncertain, even with Senate President Bill Ferguson’s vow last month that “it is going to pass this year.”

Major unresolved differences remain among Democratic lawmakers over how quickly to set up the multibillion-dollar program, how much to charge private-sector companies and workers, how generous to make benefits and exactly who will be eligible for leave.

And that’s before considering its chances of making it across Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk. The Republican hasn’t directly threatened a veto, but a spokesman said the governor “will not consider costly proposals that hurt the smallest businesses, especially the mom-and-pop establishments.”

A Hogan veto would make passing a paid leave program harder, despite wide Democratic majorities in the General Assembly. Still, it passed the Senate with enough votes (31 to 15) to override the governor unless it loses support. Alternately, a veto offers Democrats a key campaign issue heading into this fall’s election to replace the term-limited governor.

Most of the Democrats running for governor — including all the leading candidates — signed a joint letter last week urging lawmakers to pass paid leave this year and promising to effectively administer the program if elected.

Differing paths to similar destination with many unknowns

The insurance program would allow workers to take time off to care for ailing relatives, spend time with a newborn baby or deal with their own serious health issues while still receiving at least a portion of their previous earnings.

Creating such a plan has been a top priority for a number of progressive and family advocacy groups — and a major concern for business groups worried about the potential costs and difficulty of replacing skilled workers on leave.

The House backed legislation setting a nonbinding June 2024 date to start paying benefit claims from the program — but leaves sorting out all the details about benefits, eligibility and contribution rates until next year — after a study commission can dig into the topic.

Senators, meanwhile, voted to create a program that’d offer workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave each year — or, for those juggling both serious family health crises and a newborn baby, a total of 24 weeks — starting at the beginning of 2025.

Pandemic echoes trigger a warning — from a friend

“We want to make sure we get this right because this is very important,” House Economic Matters Chair C.T. Wilson, who’s sponsored paid leave proposals for several years, said before rewriting his legislation to study the details instead of creating the program.

Wilson said he had concerns that the pandemic had upended the economy too much to accurately forecast the program, and that taking too much of the cost directly out of workers’ paychecks could prove not only “challenging” for families but also unpopular.

“It’s not feasible,” Wilson told colleagues. “I’m afraid that the system itself would fail.”

Others say it’s past-time to act.

Paid leave has been “overstudied, over-analyzed — and, at the end of the day, has overwhelming support from Maryland working families,” said Sen. Antonio Hayes, a Baltimore Democrat. “To study it once more, I think, would be an exercise in futility.”

Hayes said several past studies, including a legislative commission in 2017, as well as data from states with paid leave programs, provide plenty of data to launch the program. And Hayes said the Senate-passed framework — which allows state officials to annually adjust a contribution rate — offers flexibility.

Under a bill from Hayes and Sen. Joanne C. Benson of Prince George’s County, an actuarial study to forecast potential claims and payroll contributions would guide the program as it starts collecting money after June 1, 2023. The first benefits would start a year later.

What to include? And for whom?

Just how comprehensive and mandatory to make the program — whether every worker at a private-sector business would be required to participate or allow small businesses to opt out — has been a simmering debate in Maryland and in the nine states that have already enacted a paid leave program.

Another key point of debate is over whether, or how, to split contributions between companies and employees. The Senate-passed proposal in Maryland originally would’ve split the cost evenly, but was amended to put more of the cost — 75% — directly on workers, with employers chipping in the rest.

Every company would be required to participate, while freelancers and other self-employed workers could choose to opt in. Benefits would pay a percentage of a worker’s wages while on leave, with the exact amount tied to a worker’s average previous earnings. Benefits would be capped at $1,000 a week.

Wilson said he doesn’t “believe that is a viable split” and suggested stalled negotiations over putting more of the cost on businesses influenced his decision to favor more another study.

Costs/benefits by the numbers

Business groups like the Chamber of Commerce expressed concern over shouldering new taxes; worker advocates say putting too much of the price on workers would make the program unfair and unaffordable.

Most economists argue workers end up paying the full cost regardless, either directly or gradually in the form of lower wages. Mandating larger contributions on the pay stubs of workers could also dent the program’s political popularity.

For a Maryland worker earning $52,000 a year, or $1,000 per week, contributions to the paid leave program would cost no more than $5.63 each week (although backers hope the actual rate would be well below a 0.75% max rate). The worker’s employer would pay at most another $1.88 weekly.

Republican critics have raised concerns about the uncertainty of the actual rate and say the program could have unanticipated costs. They also foresee an unexpected flood of claims.

Cart before the horse?

A paid leave program in Washington state has run short of cash to pay benefits and needed an infusion of state money earlier this month, a potential cautionary tale to critics of Maryland’s proposal. The Washington program, however, has several key differences, including a lower initial cap on payroll taxes to fund it.

Still, some critics have suggested Maryland’s proposal puts the cart before the horse, creating a major new benefit program without a precise idea of how many workers might claim leave or how much it’s going to cost.

“This is a massive government program,” said Andrew Griffin of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce business group. “You’ve got to make the most informed decision you can make.”

Griffin said the Chamber of Commerce doesn’t necessarily oppose a paid leave program, but is uncomfortable with uncertainty around the program’s financials and doesn’t support having businesses pay part of the cost.

Success seen elsewhere

Proponents have pointed to other states for successful examples, including California’s first-in-the-nation program, which launched 20 years ago and has expanded several times. Neighboring New Jersey and D.C. both have paid leave programs and Delaware appears poised to create one in the coming weeks.

Research on existing programs, especially California’s, has shown that more women tend to remain in the workforce when they can access parental leave, and that businesses have tended to be more satisfied with the programs than feared, said Kathleen Romig, who studies the issue for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning D.C.-based advocacy group that supports paid leave programs.

Romig said that broad statewide programs can also benefit small businesses and the self-employed by making the cost much easier to bear. A company with just three or four employees might struggle to keep paying workers who take off, Romig said, but could make it work more easily with a state fund picking up the tab.

The payroll cost, however, isn’t the only aspect of a paid leave proposal that worries some business owners. Several pointed to the blow losing difficult-to-replace employees for lengthy stretches.

Concern over loss of key workers

Autoshop owner Bruce Spencer told lawmakers in February that a new payroll tax would be a relatively minimal expense for him. The bigger concern, Spencer said, is keeping the shop running without one of his experienced mechanics.

“We have four technicians,” Spencer said of his Severn shop, Walt Eger’s Service Center. “If one or two of them were out for 12 weeks or more … that is revenue we can’t bill.”

Paid leave supporters say those challenges will be outweighed by the program’s broader benefits. Workers who might otherwise quit jobs to care for newborns or dying parents may opt to remain in the labor force.