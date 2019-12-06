Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley poked fun at a viral video involving a number of leaders laughing about President Donald Trump, posting a photo with himself and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Twitter on Thursday morning with the caption “We laugh at him a lot too.”
The viral video posted earlier this week showed Trudeau along with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte appearing to laugh about Trump’s behavior during a NATO reception in London.
Trudeau confirmed that the four were talking about Trump after the president called the Canadian “two-faced.” Trudeau said he was referencing an unscheduled news conference that Trump had before his meeting with Trudeau.
O’Malley’s post on Twitter is a dig at the four leaders’ laughter in the video, which has spurred the video to go viral on social media.
“It’s ok, Justin. We laugh at him a lot too,” O’Malley wrote on Twitter in a caption accompanying the photo.
O’Malley, a former Democratic presidential candidate and Baltimore mayor, made headlines last week with a rebuke of another Republican official.
On Nov. 27, O’Malley confronted acting Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli when the two crossed paths at a Washington bar. O’Malley said he criticized the administration’s treatment of migrant families.
Cuccinelli, a former Virginia attorney general, would later call the interaction “pathetic” and said O’Malley was “out of control” and that veins were “bulging out of his neck.”