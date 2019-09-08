Baltimore County Executive Olszewski, other politicians use birthdays to score favorite gift: campaign cash

The invitation for the party states that “sponsors” who pay between $250 and $2,500 to attend will have the county executive all to themselves from 6-7 p.m. at Row Boat Willie’s Dock Bar, a Miller’s Island institution situated near the end of a peninsula that stabs into Hawk Cove and looks out on the Chesapeake Bay beyond Pleasure Island. After the VIP reception, guests with $40 tickets will get to wish Olszewski a happy 37th birthday until 9 p.m. on a night when the Willie’s is typically closed.