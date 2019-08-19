Baltimore County’s Olszewski names 4 to top jobs, including 2 former General Assembly allies

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. named three top aides on Monday who will oversee programs related to opioids, climate change and diversity.
Olszewski announced the hiring of two Democratic colleagues from his days in the General Assembly: Del. Eric Bromwell as opioid strategy coordinator and Del. Stephen Lafferty as chief sustainability officer.
Olszewski also is hiring the county's first chief diversity officer, Troy Williams, who most recently worked as a financial advisor in the private sector.
And Olszewski announced an internal move, naming Romaine Williams, an assistant county attorney, to a new role as chief of employee and labor relations. She will serve as a liaison between the county administration and employee unions.
“Baltimore County is moving forward in big ways, and these individuals will play key roles in helping carry out our vision,” Olszewski, a Democrat, said in a statement.
Bromwell said he’s excited to lead Baltimore County’s efforts on dealing with the ongoing opioid and heroin crisis. During his time in the House of Delegates, Bromwell sponsored opioid-related legislation and co-chaired a workgroup that studied opioid issues.
Bromwell said he believes the county could do a better job advertising ways that people can get help with opioid addictions. It’s often difficult, he said, for people to know where to turn for help.
Bromwell said it was frustrating, at times, to spend significant time in Annapolis working on the opioid crisis on a statewide basis, and then return to Baltimore County where the fight wasn't as visible.
Bromwell also said he'll work to secure more money from the state to help the county expand its programs.
"The county executive has done a good job in starting a lot of these things," Bromwell said.
Bromwell, 42, has represented a district in the northeastern section of the county since 2003. He currently works for The St. Paul Group, a company that provides data and network services to other businesses.
Bromwell spent most of his career serving on the House Health and Government Operations Committee, including as vice chairman, before being moved to the House Economic Matters Committee this year.
Lafferty, 70, has represented the Towson area in the House of Delegates since 2007.
He’s served on the House Environment and Transportation Committee, as well as on a number of commissions and work groups related to environmental issues such as oysters, smart growth and water quality. Lafferty worked for Howard County government for more than 15 years, including as deputy director of planning and zoning.
In his role as chief sustainability officer, Lafferty will focus on the county's efforts to address climate change.
Once Bromwell and Lafferty resign from the House of Delegates, the Democratic Party’s central committee will be charged with appointing replacements to serve the remaining three years on their current terms.
Williams, the new chief diversity officer, has served as a diversity consultant to American University and since 2018 has worked as a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, according to the Olszewski administration. He also has experience with the Department of Justice working in community relations.
Some Baltimore County Council members questioned the need for the chief diversity officer position, and proposed cutting it from Olszewski’s budget. That effort failed.
Lafferty and Bromwell will each earn an annual salary of $105,000, while Romaine Williams will earn a $112,000 salary and Troy Williams will earn a $115,000 salary.
