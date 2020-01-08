Two Baltimore employees shared confidential information with a company that could have corrupted the city’s bidding processes, according to a report from the Office of the Inspector General.
The two Office of Risk Management employees are no longer working for the city, Inspector General Isabel Cumming wrote in a report released Monday.
One of the employees, Cumming wrote, forwarded an email to a person who works for a company that does business with the city. It consisted of “confidential internal discussions” about a 2020 request-for-proposal related to the administration of workers’ compensation claims.
The second employee forwarded other emails “outlining internal City agency concerns about the contract” to the vendor. This person also accepted Ravens tickets from the company employee at a steeply discounted price, and then didn’t report the gifts on their ethics forms.
“The OIG found the employees violated the Baltimore City Ethics Code by using their positions to obtain confidential information and disclosing the information to a Vendor which could potentially result in an unfair competitive advantage and corruption of the City’s bidding processes,” Cumming wrote.
The mayor’s chief of staff Kimberly Morton thanked Cumming for her office’s “thorough report" in a Jan. 2 letter and confirmed that both employees no longer are employed by the city.