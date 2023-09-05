Maryland to launch eligibility website in push for social equity with next round of cannabis licenses

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland Cannabis Administration announced the creation of its Social Equity Verification Portal Friday in anticipation of the Jan. 1 deadline to distribute new grower, processor and retail licenses to communities disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs.

The portal, which will help to determine eligibility for the first round of new licenses, is set to launch Sept. 8. There are three determining factors that qualify applicants.

To qualify, individuals must have lived in an area that has been disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs for at least five to 10 years immediately preceding their application. According to The Cannabis Reform Act of 2023, a disproportionately affected area is one that had over 150% of the state’s 10-year average for cannabis possession charges.

Applicants would also be eligible if they attended a public school in a disproportionately impacted area for at least five years or spent at least two years at a four-year institution of higher education located in Maryland where at least 40% of students received a Pell Grant.

The Office of Social Equity, an independent executive agency, analyzed data provided by the Maryland Judiciary, the State Department of Education, and the Higher Education Commission to create criteria that will determine who is eligible.

All social equity applicants must have at least 65% ownership and control by at least one person who qualifies for at least one of the three aforementioned criteria.

“Our goal with establishing this verification tool is to ensure that every person who may be interested in a cannabis business license knows before the application period opens whether they are eligible to apply,” Will Tilburg, the acting director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration, said in a statement. “We are excited to offer this verification tool, free of charge, to all prospective applicants.”

Marylanders overwhelmingly voted in favor of cannabis legalization during the 2022 general election. During the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers strove to ensure that the state’s nascent industry would be inclusive to communities of color and those who have been most impacted by the war on drugs as they rushed to implement a regulatory framework ahead of their July 1 deadline.

The first grower, processor and retail licenses went to medical cannabis businesses that converted their licenses into new medical and recreational cannabis licenses ahead of July 1.

“With the introduction of our new social equity eligibility criteria for the upcoming cannabis licensing application round, Maryland embarks on a transformative trajectory,” said Audrey Johnson, the executive director of the Office of Social Equity. “I affirm that by facilitating equal opportunities, we reshape the cannabis industry’s narrative, enabling marginalized voices to craft a future that’s rich in diversity and vitality.”

Information regarding how to access the verification portal, which will be open until Nov. 7, can be found at cannabis.maryland.gov. Licenses will be distributed by Jan. 1. Another round of licenses will be distributed after May 1, 2024.

“As the only state in the country to exclusively reserve the first round of new cannabis licenses to social equity applicants, Maryland continues to lead the nation in promoting access and equity in the adult-use cannabis market,” Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, said in a statement.