What new Maryland laws go into effect Oct. 1? Repeal of spousal defense, updates on drug policy, firearms changes and more.

Beginning Oct. 1, Marylanders will be able to take firearms fewer places than before.

The bill restricting where people with concealed-carry permits may bring their weapons is one of more than 300 bills passed during the 2023 legislative session will go into effect Oct. 1.

In the first session of Gov. Wes Moore, lawmakers led by House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones of Baltimore County and Senate President Bill Ferguson, a representative of South Baltimore neighborhoods, worked to enact changes in state policy that speak directly to decisions made by the U.S. Supreme Court and its conservative majority, including placing new prohibitions on where handguns can be carried in public.

Moore, Jones, Ferguson and the majority of the Maryland General Assembly are all Democrats.

“It’s often tempting for the first year of a term, to roll back a little bit: take your time, not take the hard issues; steady ship — keep things as solid as possible without rocking the boat,” Ferguson said at the session’s end in April. “We didn’t take that approach here in Maryland. Instead, we decided to be bold in 2023.”

The General Assembly lifted the statute of limitations on claims from those who say they were sexually abused as children, which when it takes effect Oct. 1 is expected to open the floodgates for suits against the Catholic church and other institutions. The Archdiocese of Baltimore is considering bankruptcy because of the potential legal jeopardy.

And building off police reform legislation passed in 2021, the legislature also empowered the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office to prosecute the law enforcement officers it currently only investigates in the wake of police-involved civilian deaths.

Here’s a look at some of the laws hitting Maryland’s books next week:

Firearms

Beginning Oct. 1, people with concealed-carry permits will be banned from bringing their firearms into numerous public places.

They include public and private elementary, middle or high schools, health care facilities, buildings owned or leased by the state or local government, public or private university buildings, active polling places, electrical plants or electrical storage facilities, gas plants, nuclear power facilities, stadiums, museums, racetracks, video lottery facilities, venues that serve alcohol or cannabis for on-site consumption, and private property unless the owner has given express permission to do so.

Exemptions to these restrictions will be allowed for certain people, including law enforcement and correctional officers, security guards and members of the armed forces who are on duty or traveling to and from duty.

Changes in drug policy

Starting next month, hospitals will be required to conduct tests for fentanyl when conducting urine screenings to assess a patient’s condition. The results of the tests are to be submitted to the Maryland Department of Health without identifying information. Hospitals without the appropriate testing equipment will be exempt from this new requirement.

Legislation altering Maryland’s Good Samaritan Law also will go into effect. The law will be changed to clarify that a person experiencing a medical emergency due to alcohol or drug use will receive immunity from criminal charges if evidence of illegal possession is obtained solely because they sought medical assistance.

Under the existing law, a person who seeks, provides or assists in finding medical care for someone they suspect is having a medical emergency is exempt.

Shake-ups in the courts