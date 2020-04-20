Maryland lawmakers will not hold special session in May

The Maryland General Assembly will not hold a special session in May, legislative leaders announced Monday.
State lawmakers ended their regular session, normally lasting 90 days, early in March as the coronavirus pandemic became a major health issue. At the time, they suggested returning in May to Annapolis to so they could complete any unfinished business and pass any further legislation needed for the state’s response to the pandemic.
Since then, a bipartisan workgroup met online weekly to receive updates on issues related to the health crisis.
Senate President Bill Ferguson and House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones issued a statement Monday that were nixing the special session.
“After consulting with health experts, this is the best course of action at this time. We will get through this together — with every branch of government working as a team until we can safely return,” Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, said in the statement.
Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, said the decision was not made lightly.
“This is a matter of balancing the safety of staff, legislators and the public,” he said.
