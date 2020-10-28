Lawyers negotiating when Maryland Gov. Hogan’s ex-chief of staff will appear before lawmakers

Maryland lawmakers will not be hearing Thursday from Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, as they had hoped.
Lawmakers subpoenaed McGrath to compel his appearance before a joint committee investigating McGrath’s six-figure payout from the Maryland Environmental Service, and set a target date of Oct. 29 for the hearing.
However, lawyers for the General Assembly and McGrath are still negotiating the timing and logistics of his testimony, Jake Weissmann, chief of staff to Senate President Bill Ferguson, said Wednesday.
The lawyers also are discussing which documents McGrath will provide to the Joint Committee on Fair Practices and State Personnel Oversight. The Oct. 15 subpoena called for McGrath to turn over by last week a raft of documents detailing the payout, McGrath’s communications with the governor and his staff, his communications with the environmental service’s board of directors and more. No documents have been provided yet, Weissmann said.
McGrath’s attorney, Bruce Marcus, could not immediately be reached Wednesday for comment.
McGrath resigned from his job as the Republican governor’s chief of staff in August, four days after The Baltimore Sun reported MES paid him more than $238,000 when he left the environmental service as its director to join Hogan’s team. He had been Hogan’s top aide for just 11 weeks.
The Sun later reported that MES reimbursed McGrath more than $55,000 for extensive travel, meals and training courses after he left the independent state agency.
Lawmakers have questioned the propriety of the payments and travel, given that the Maryland Environmental Service gets 95% of its funding from local and state government agencies.
McGrath defended the payments as appropriate in comments to the press and in posts on social media.
The committee also subpoenaed Matthew Sherring, a former environmental service employee who worked under McGrath and often traveled with him. The agency reimbursed Sherring $14,475 after he paid for McGrath to attend an online training course through Harvard University.
The General Assembly’s outside counsel handling the matter is also negotiating with Sherring regarding his appearance before the committee and documents it has requested from him.
Sherring could not immediately be reached for comment.