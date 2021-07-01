Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan names 4 to board overseeing state universities

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appointed four new members to the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents on Thursday.
They are Robert K. Hur, a former U.S. attorney now in private practice; state Sen. Douglas J.J. Peters, a Democrat from Prince George’s County; Andrew Smarick, who works at a conservative think tank and previously served on the state’s board of education, and Hugh J. Breslin III, retired general manager of WDVM-TV in Western Maryland.
“Each of these individuals is well-qualified, widely respected, and will make an outstanding member of the regents,” Hogan, a Republican, said in a statement.
The 21-member board oversees the system, which has 15 institutions, including traditional universities, the University of Maryland Global Campus, the research-focused University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science and three regional higher education centers. The board members do not receive a salary.
The new members will be subject to a confirmation vote in the state Senate when the General Assembly holds its next session, currently scheduled for January. The terms are for five years.