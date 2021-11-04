Gov. Hogan appoints delegates to two open seats in Anne Arundel, Prince George’s counties

Anne Arundel attorney Rachel Muñoz was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday to fill by the remaining term of former Del. Michael E. Malone, who resigned his seat in August to become a state circuit court judge.
Muñoz, who like Malone is a Republican, already filed in June to run for reelection in the three-member District 33, which includes Davidsonville, Crofton and Millersville. Malone resigned his post earlier this year after Hogan tapped him from among seven candidates for a post on the Anne Arundel Circuit Court bench.
For a second vacancy in Prince George’s County, Hogan appointed Faye Martin Howell, a retired math teacher and Environmental Protection Agency worker, to take over the Maryland House of Delegates seat left empty after President Joe Biden picked former Del. Erek Barron to become Maryland’s United States attorney. Both Howell and Barron are Democrats.
Muñoz came recommended to Hogan by the Anne Arundel County Republican Central Committee while the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee endorsed Howell for the opening. State law gives Hogan the power to pick replacements for open posts but requires the governor to select someone from the same party as the person they will replace.
Muñoz’s and Howell’s will both be up for reelection next year and their current terms are slated to end the following January.
Hogan also announced two other appointments on Thursday, selecting Kathleen Diane English to fill a Frederick County Circuit Court judgeship and Shannon Long Bent to take a vacant seat on the Queen Anne’s County Board of Education.