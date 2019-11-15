Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan named Nicole Williams as the newest member of the House of Delegates on Friday, replacing a Prince George’s County delegate who pleaded guilty to a campaign finance violation.
Williams was recommended for the seat in the 22nd District by the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee. The district includes communities of Greenbelt, New Carrollton, Riverdale and Hyattsville.
Tawanna P. Gaines, a Democrat, resigned from the House of Delegates in October, before pleading guilty to a federal charge of illegally using campaign funds for personal use.
Williams ran for one of the three delegate seats in the district in 2018, finishing fourth in the Democratic primary.