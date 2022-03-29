Congressional districts of Baltimore County’s Ruppersberger, others, would change substantially under new map

U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger has never represented Carroll County. The veteran Democrat is based in Baltimore County, and his congressional district currently also includes pieces of Anne Arundel, Howard and Harford counties.

But under the Maryland General Assembly Democrats’ newly unveiled redistricting plan, Ruppersberger’s world — or at least his district — is changing practically overnight.

The plan, which still requires approval of state lawmakers and a judge, reconfigures his territory to include much of Carroll County and Baltimore County, but none of Anne Arundel, Howard or Harford.

The changes are among many, large and small, crafted by Democrats in response to a judge’s order.

Judge Lynne A. Battaglia, ruling Friday in a pair of Anne Arundel Circuit Court cases brought by GOP lawmakers and voters, ordered the state legislature to swiftly redraw the statewide map of eight congressional districts. The judge agreed with expert witness testimony that Republicans would have been “substantially adversely impacted” by the initial map — approved in December — that she dismissed as a “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering.”

Democrats made public the replacement map Monday night, and members of Congress and their staffs — as well as election challengers — immediately began poring over the new boundary lines.

Ruppersberger’s staff was still reviewing the lines Tuesday and had no comment.

Democrats currently hold seven of the congressional seats, and Republicans one. Republicans had long complained that Democrats packed too many Republicans into the 1st Congressional District seat of Republican Rep. Andy Harris, leaving too few GOP voters elsewhere in the state.

Dave Wasserman, U.S. House editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, wrote on Twitter that the new Maryland map is “cleaner-looking,” meaning it avoids some of the appendages or odd shapes from the last redrawing a decade ago.

Senate President Bill Ferguson and other Democrats, during a Tuesday morning meeting of the Senate’s redistricting committee, said the map achieved the objectives stated by Battaglia. Those included making sure districts were made as compact as possible — rather than irregularly shaped — and that they respected natural boundaries and the borders of political subdivisions like counties and cities.

“They are significantly more compact,” Ferguson said Tuesday of the new districts. “This map was drawn first and foremost with the obligation of trying to meet the court order within five days.”

Del. Haven Shoemaker of Carroll County, the GOP’s minority whip, said in an interview that “this most recent map is a heck of a lot better than the one we passed in special session in December. It would almost have to be. It’s not a very high bar.”

The Senate panel approved the alternate map, sending it to the Senate floor where it was readied for final consideration.

Democrats argued that the map complies with Battaglia’s order and credited the nonpartisan staff at the Department of Legislative Services with working straight through the weekend to draft it. Republicans, however, loudly objected that the map remained skewed heavily in favor of Democrats and complained that Republicans weren’t included in the frenetic drafting process.

“This map, while prettier (than the map rejected by the court), is nothing more than lipstick on a pig,” said Sen. Michael Hough, a Frederick County Republican, who likened it to the current gerrymandered congressional maps adopted in 2010.

Baltimore County Republican Sen. Chris West called it “far superior” to the map adopted in December but said he believed the “excessive number” of county crossings — particularly in Baltimore City and County — rendered it, too, unconstitutional.

Ferguson said he was “disappointed” Republicans still voted against the latest map because, in his view, it addressed many of the Republican objections raised back in December.

These are among the features of the new map, according to information provided by Ferguson and others:

Baltimore City, which previously had three congressional districts, now has two.

Frederick County is now located entirely within a single congressional district.

Montgomery County, previously divided among four congressional districts, is now represented by three.

Harford County is now entirely within the 1st Congressional District.

Anne Arundel County now has fewer congressional districts with two.

Proposed Maryland congressional districts on a new map redrawn by the state legislature after the first one was rejected by a judge.

Republicans again pushed Monday for the General Assembly to instead use a map drawn last year by an independent commission organized by Gov. Larry Hogan. Last year, the Republican governor appointed the panel of Republicans, Democrats and independents to draw an alternate set of proposed electoral maps, which the governor submitted to the legislature.

The legislature rejected that map last year, and it was not resurrected by Democrats following Battaglia’s ruling.

