Nancy Pelosi’s daughter tweeted at Donald Trump Sunday night criticizing the president for not sending condolences for the death of the House Speaker’s brother — instead choosing to condemn her for taking a trip to Jordan.
Pelosi led a delegation of nine congressional leaders on a surprise visit to Jordan to discuss “the deepening crisis” in Syria amid a shaky U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Her brother and former Baltimore mayor, Thomas D’Alesandro III, died at his North Baltimore home Sunday of stroke complications. He was 90 years old.
Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon about the trip to Jordan saying, Pelosi brought along “corrupt” Rep. Adam Schiff to check out Syria. Schiff is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and is leading the impeachment probe into President Trump.
“She should find out why Obama drew The Red Line In the Sand, & then did NOTHING, losing Syria & all respect,” the president’s tweet, which published around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, said. “I did something, 58 missiles. One million died under Obama’s mistake!”
Pelosi’s daughter, Christine, fired back at the president a little over an hour later.
“You misspelled “Melania and I extend our condolences to Speaker Pelosi on the death of her beloved brother Thomas D’Alesandro III,” Christine Pelosi said.
The oldest brother to Nancy Pelosi, D’Alesandro was mayor for one tumultuous term, from 1967 to 1971, that was marked by the 1968 riots, racial strife and strikes by city laborers, bus drivers and symphony musicians.
Pelosi’s visit to Jordan and Afghanistan came after bipartisan criticism in Washington slammed Trump for his decision to withdraw the bulk of U.S. troops from northern Syria.
The criticism comes amid mounting tensions between Pelosi and Trump.
Earlier this month, Pelosi called Trump a “potty-mouth." Just last week a photo showing the Speaker pointing a finger at the President across a table in a room full of men went viral. After the photo surfaced, Trump tweeted it, calling it “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!” Later, he tweeted that Pelosi was “a very sick person!”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.