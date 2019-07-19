Maryland Transit Administration forecasts $2 billion shortfall over next decade

The report, required as part of last year’s Maryland Metro/Transit Funding Act following the emergency shutdown of the Baltimore Metro Subway, identifies $5.7 billion in necessary spending between now and 2028. Of that total, $1.5 billion is needed now “to bring [the] agency’s assets back into a state of good repair,” and the other $4.2 billion will be required as equipment and infrastructure continues to age, according to the MTA’s Office of Planning and Programming, which authored it.