Business leaders employing thousands of workers in Baltimore are urging Gov. Larry Hogan to increase funding to the Maryland Transit Administration for projects in the area, saying in a letter, “the inadequacy of the current transportation network is hindering workforce participation and economic potential in our region.”
In a separate letter, some of the same business executives asked MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn to provide a list of the projects “that will be delayed or deferred” over the next six years, during which the agency’s funding is expected to fall by 58%, according to the state’s latest draft Consolidated Transportation Plan.
The letters from the Baltimore Business Mobility Roundtable and the Greater Baltimore Committee, respectively, both raised concerns about the planned reduction, especially in light of the agency’s estimated $2 billion gap in needed funding for safety, regulatory compliance and system enhancements over the next decade.
“The draft CTP fails to meet the funding level ... that is necessary to reduce the multibillion dollar backlog needed to maintain the existing system in a state of good repair,” the Roundtable wrote to Hogan. “A month-long shutdown of the Baltimore metro system last August is a stark reminder of the importance of adequate system maintenance and preservation.”
Hogan’s office and the MTA did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The letters were both dated Monday.
The agency previously has argued that the falling funding is a result of the agency completing “once-in-a-generation projects,” such as a $448 million replacement of Baltimore Metro Subway cars, a $100 million overhaul of light rail cars and a $168 million replacement and overhaul of MARC coaches and locomotives.
But the Greater Baltimore Committee said in its letter to Quinn that “the current system preservation needs as outlined in your report are significant enough to warrant sustained if not increased capital funding levels, and that new capital projects should move into the program as those currently underway near completion."
The letter continues, “the GBC is concerned that the proposed reduction to MTA’s capital program budget will further delay necessary system preservation projects — compounding the cost and time to return the system to a state of good repair — and jeopardize the safe and efficient continual operation of the system. Additionally, the reductions will impede the MTA’s ability to implement the service improvements and expansions that will be identified in the Central Maryland Regional Transit Plan.”
The Baltimore Business Mobility Roundtable was formed this summer “to identify and advocate for the transportation priorities necessary to support and advance our growing regional economy.” Its letter was signed by executives of The Bozzuto Group, Exelon Utilities, RCM&D, Gilbane, Johns Hopkins University, the Greater Baltimore Committee, Plank Industries, The Harbor Bank of Maryland, Ballard Spahr LLP, the Greater Washington Partnership, the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, VI Development, Carefirst BlueCross BlueShield, Howard Bank, Venable LLP, the BWI Business Partnership, T. Rowe Price, Tradepoint Atlantic, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Weller Development and the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore.
The group cheered the $125 million federal grant to expand the Howard Street Tunnel to allow freight trains to carry shipping containers stacked two-high under the city and urged the governor to continue negotiations with CSX Transportation, the B&O Railroad successor that owns the tunnel, over how to cover for the remaining $103 million in costs.
But the members said they were concerned about a lack of funding to “improve access to key employment centers” such as Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and Port Covington, “nor does it support key projects of regional impact such as the redevelopment of Penn Station.”
“The Baltimore business community respectfully requests your leadership in directing MDOT to increase funding for MTA — the system upon which our workforce relies — in the final FY2020-2025 CTP that is transmitted to the legislature in 2020," the roundtable wrote to the governor.
The letter to Quinn from the GBC, an influential group of business and civic leaders, was signed by its president and CEO Don Fry. The group shares many of the roundtable’s members, including Fry, Bozzuto chairman Thomas Bozzuto, Exelon interim CEO Calvin G. Butler, Howard Bank vice chair Mary Ann Scully, Plank Industries CEO Tom Geddes, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield president & CEO Brian Pieninck, T. Rowe Price president and CEO Bill Stromberg, Ballard Spahr managing partner Jon M. Laria, RCM&D chairman and CEO Albert “Skip” Counselman and Johns Hopkins University president Ronald Daniels.
Baltimore Sun Media publisher and editor-in-chief Trif Alatzas is a member of the GBC.
Fry said the letters followed an earlier one from the GBC to Hogan in August, to which Fry said the governor did not respond.
“To provide more clarity on the impact of the proposed cuts on transit operations in the Baltimore region,” the GBC wrote, “we respectfully request that you provide a list of projects that will be delayed or deferred over the six-year period as a result of the approximately $85-95 million cut to capital funding in current draft CTP.”
Fry called the group’s request for a list of deferred MTA projects “responsible.”
“We want to make sure we’re fighting for Baltimore,” Fry said in an interview. “We’re not getting anything new, and we’re not getting even the adequate funds needed to maintain what we currently have.”
The roundtable stressed in its letter that its members are working “along with our thousands of employees” to create “a stronger Maryland.”
"We cannot do it alone,” the letter said. “Adequate investments in our transportation system today will create a more competitive economy for decades to come.”