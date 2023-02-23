Moore nominates first Black superintendent of Maryland State Police

From left to right are Maryland Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, Lt. Col. Roland Butler and Gov. Wes Moore. On Thursday, the governor announced he has nominated Butler to be the new superintendent of the Maryland State Police. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Gov. Wes Moore nominated Lt. Col. Roland L. Butler to head the Maryland State Police on Thursday, rounding out his picks for positions in his executive cabinet.

“Courage; fortitude; resilience; understanding; and compassion: In short, Roland’s a professional and he has the background, the knowledge and the character to lead the Maryland State Police as he carries out this critical mission,” Moore said at a news conference announcing his nomination.

Advertisement

Butler is a 28-year veteran of the Maryland State Police, the sixth Black person to rise to the rank of lieutenant colonel and would be the first to lead the agency should the Senate confirm his nomination.

Maryland cabinet secretaries’ annual salaries averaged $192,000 in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

Advertisement

Butler said it was “an honor” to receive Moore’s nomination on “a mission that the governor has clearly outlined will improve the quality of life for citizens throughout the state.”

“This will not be easy, but the women and men of the Maryland State Police are prepared for this and are fully capable of making an impact and improving the quality of life for citizens across the state and for those who travel to our state,” he said.

Sgt. Anthony Alexander, the president of the Coalition of Black Maryland State Troopers, said he’d heard from members who had a range of responses to the news of Butler’s nomination. Some were displeased and others liked the selection, Alexander said.

Butler was appointed as chief of the department’s field operations bureau, which oversees patrol and investigative personnel, in 2020. He has also served on the superintendent’s staff in the in the Office of Equity and Inclusion and in the support services bureau.

Butler will be put to task as he assumes his new role.

Moore said that recruitment through the Maryland State Police has staggered — where in previous years class sizes might have reached up to 90 recruits, the current average class size is 35. During a visit to the state police academy ahead of his inauguration, he saw only 19 recruits.

According to the governor, 80 troopers left the agency in 2022. Only 47 joined.

Maryland also has seen a surge in violent crime across all 24 jurisdictions in recent years.

Advertisement

Data provided by the governor’s office demonstrates that the number of homicides and nonfatal shootings across the state has nearly doubled from 2014 to 2022.

“This is not a Baltimore problem, this is a statewide problem,” said Moore. “Violent crime and its drivers span across every jurisdiction in the state of Maryland, and it’s fueled a palpable sense across our state that people simply do not feel safe.”

In an effort to coordinate with local jurisdictions to stem violent crime, Moore ordered all public safety agencies in Maryland, including the State Police, the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and the Department of Juvenile Services, to conduct reports when they encounter homicides or nonfatal shootings.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

He also pledged Thursday to invest $11 million in Maryland’s Coordination and Analysis Center, which gathers and analyzes tips on suspicious activity and known criminals and serves as a data-sharing platform for law enforcement officials across the state as they attempt to close investigations. Moore said that Baltimore City will also resume an “active partnership” with the agency.

“Our job is not to look at the local jurisdictions and tell them to do better,” Moore said. “Our job is to make sure we’re being a real partner, as well.”

Butler is also taking on a series of challenges from within the agency, which is currently facing a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into potential racial discrimination and federal litigation alleging the same that seeks class-action status to represent troopers of color. The Maryland State Police also made headlines in recent months for the circulation of offensive challenge coins among officers.

Advertisement

Butler said during Thursday’s news conference that he plans to address these issues “head on — good, bad or indifferent.”

“I will not support inappropriate behavior. We’re here to safeguard the communities and people within Maryland,” said Butler. “We will do our very best. I will hold people accountable; my executive staff will hold me accountable.”

Asked why he chose to nominate from within an agency that has displayed a problematic culture, Moore said he wanted someone who understood existing challenges within the Maryland State Police.

“After doing an exhaustive search of individuals who I can trust to lead us through this time, it was obvious that both because of his experience and also because of his vision looking forward that I knew that Lt. Col. Butler was the person I wanted to go with,” Moore explained.