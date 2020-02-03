Separately, Del. Erek Barron, a Prince George’s County Democrat, has introduced a second bill that also would require agencies to post more records online. His bill would more explicitly define what judicial records are subject to release under the law, reduce the minimum fee that can be appealed to the compliance board from $350 to $200, and mandate that agencies waive fees for members of the media. The judicial records include policies, procedures and plans related to the administration of state courts.