Del. Nick Mosby poised to win primary for Baltimore City Council president

State Del. Nick Mosby is poised to win the Democratic primary for City Council president, setting him up for a term as Baltimore’s No. 2 official after the first competitive contest for the position in about a decade.
He emerged from crowded field that also included City Councilwoman Shannon Sneed and former City Councilman Carl Stokes.
With more than 125,000 ballots counted, Mosby has captured nearly 41% of the vote — ahead of his nearest competitor, Sneed, by more than 15,300 votes.
His lead remained steady over several days of canvassing, as election workers counted and scanned ballots from Maryland’s first attempt at a mostly mail-in statewide election.
While thousands of ballots must still be tallied in the city, the trailing candidates would have to win them by essentially impossible margins to overcome Mosby, according to an analysis for The Baltimore Sun.
Sneed held almost 29% of the vote, while Stokes captured nearly 22%, according to returns released Sunday night.
“Shannon Sneed may still get some late-breaking votes, but not enough to catch up,” said Roger Hartley, dean of the University of Baltimore’s College of Public Affairs.
Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College, said Mosby’s lead has increased with “each and every count.”
She said Mosby’s background as both a city councilman and a state lawmaker will be an advantage as Council president.
“That experience, I think, is going to be a real benefit for him,” Kromer said. “Understanding how Annapolis works, in terms of what’s possible — what can be done, the speed at which things can happen.”
Mosby, 41, said Monday that amid the coronavirus pandemic and widespread protests against police brutality and racism, he doesn’t “have the luxury of a victory lap or prolonged celebrations.”
“It’s time to get to work on behalf of the people we are blessed to serve,” he said in a statement to The Sun. "Along with being a husband and a father, Baltimore is my passion and the core of my life’s work. I’m blessed to have an opportunity to continue to serve our city and I’m excited to work with the new mayor and my colleagues on the City Council to make real progress for our community.”
Sneed said she was waiting for all the votes to be counted, and was not conceding. She said she was heartened by a swell in voter turnout this year.
“I’m going to hold off on any response until the election board has given all the numbers,” she said Monday morning. The canvass is scheduled to end by Friday, the deadline to certify the results
The Council president chairs the Baltimore Board of Estimates and presides over the city’s 15-member legislative body. The president is also first in the line of succession if the mayor dies or resigns. Three of the past four mayors, including Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, were City Council presidents who ascended to the position when the sitting mayor resigned.
Mosby, of West Baltimore, ran for the Democratic nomination for mayor in 2016. He is married to Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby, also a Democrat.
Mosby grew up in the city, graduating from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute before becoming an electrical engineer. He served on the City Council from 2011 to 2016.
As a councilman, his signature legislation barred many employers in the city from asking about a job candidate’s criminal history until a conditional offer was extended. In the House of Delegates, he was the lead sponsor of state legislation that bars the city of Baltimore from seizing homes for overdue water bills.
Quickly after the first coronavirus cases appeared in Maryland, Mobsy was vocal about addressing racial disparities in public health. He pressured the state to provide a breakdown of cases by race and ZIP code, with the goal of limiting the disproportionate harm in the black community.
When he ran for mayor, his campaign was hampered in part by some voters’ concern that too much political power would be concentrated in one family. In a 2016 Sun poll, a third of voters said they were less likely to vote for Mosby for mayor because he is married to the state’s attorney.
Mosby says he plans to recuse himself from any items on the Board of Estimates agenda related to the prosecutor’s office.
He is set to face Republican Jovani Patterson in November’s general election. Registered Democrats outnumber Republican voters by nearly 10 to 1 in Baltimore.
Baltimore Sun reporter Alison Knezevich contributed to this article.